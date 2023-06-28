The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will square off against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 53.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (28-24).

Seattle has played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 71.4% chance to win.

Seattle has played in 78 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-37-2).

The Mariners have put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 16-22 10-16 28-22 27-30 11-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.