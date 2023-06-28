Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (38-40) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (31-48) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, June 28, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+200). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (5-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-9, 5.32 ERA)

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Seattle has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have won in 28, or 38.4%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-6.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+100) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

