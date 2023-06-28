Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Lane Thomas and others in the Seattle Mariners-Washington Nationals matchup at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.07), fourth in WHIP (1.019), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. Yankees May. 30 4.0 7 7 5 4 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.310/.419 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

France Stats

Ty France has put up 84 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .276/.344/.414 so far this year.

France has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a walk and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .299/.347/.516 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .262/.336/.469 on the year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

