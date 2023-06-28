The Seattle Mariners (38-40) and Washington Nationals (31-48) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (5-4) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-9).

Mariners vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (5-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-9, 5.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (5-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, a 5.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.019 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .309 batting average against him.

Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin will try to build upon a 16-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.

