Mariners vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 28
The Seattle Mariners (38-40) and Washington Nationals (31-48) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (5-4) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-9).
Mariners vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (5-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-9, 5.32 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- Gilbert (5-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, a 5.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.019 in 15 games this season.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .309 batting average against him.
- Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Corbin will try to build upon a 16-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- He given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
