Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners against Patrick Corbin and the Washington NationalsJune 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Orioles.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .232 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (13 of 26), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (15.4%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 26 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .205 AVG .263 .255 OBP .293 .455 SLG .447 7 XBH 5 2 HR 1 3 RBI 4 16/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings