Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners against Patrick Corbin and the Washington NationalsJune 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Orioles.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .232 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (13 of 26), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (15.4%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 26 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.205
|AVG
|.263
|.255
|OBP
|.293
|.455
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7).
