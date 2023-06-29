At +3000 as of December 31, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on defense.

Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.

Seattle put up a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Also, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner collected two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +5000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +5000 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +12500 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

