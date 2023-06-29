On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) face Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-10), beginning at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Storm Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Storm (-2.5) 162.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Storm (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Storm (-2.5) 162.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Storm (-1.5) 163.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Storm are 8-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.
  • Seattle has been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Minnesota has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
  • In the Lynx's 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

