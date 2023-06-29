The Minnesota Lynx (5-9) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.5) and the Seattle Storm (4-10) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Lynx