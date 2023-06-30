J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 61 hits.
- He ranks 115th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Crawford has had a hit in 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.9%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (23.3%), with two or more RBI in six of them (8.2%).
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year (31 of 73), with two or more runs 11 times (15.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.254
|AVG
|.220
|.371
|OBP
|.324
|.388
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|35/25
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.23), 20th in WHIP (1.118), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
