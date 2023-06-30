The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners play on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Jose Siri and J.P. Crawford have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

The Mariners are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-135). The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +115 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 1-6 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 79 chances.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 16-22 10-17 28-22 27-30 11-9

