Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Shane McClanahan, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 92 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 353 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.202 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (5-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts this season, Miller has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb

