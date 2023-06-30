Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) will visit Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (38-41) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, June 30, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.23 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 50, or 71.4%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 46-13 (winning 78% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won three of nine games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+400) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+320) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 4th Win AL West +1800 - 4th

