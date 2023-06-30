The Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) visit the Seattle Mariners (38-41) to start a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET on Friday. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Mariners a series loss to the Nationals.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (11-1) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (5-3).

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.23 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.88 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.

Miller has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Miller is looking to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 22, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.23 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

McClanahan has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.23), 20th in WHIP (1.118), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

