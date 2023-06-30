The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.407 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .208 with six home runs and a walk.

Ford has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 .300 AVG .152 .300 OBP .194 .600 SLG .515 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 4 RBI 5 8/0 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings