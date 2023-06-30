Peter Kuest is the current leader (+3500) at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after one round of play.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Second Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
  • Venue: Detroit Golf Club
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win

Collin Morikawa

  • Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 10th (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 6 0 10th

Taylor Moore

  • Tee Time: 7:29 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st

Rickie Fowler

  • Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 14th (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 8 3 14th

Ludvig Aberg

  • Tee Time: 1:38 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 7 2 3rd

Adam Schenk

  • Tee Time: 7:07 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Schenk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 9 2 3rd

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Justin Suh 3rd (-7) +1400
Aaron Rai 3rd (-7) +1400
Sung-Jae Im 25th (-4) +2200
Dylan Wu 3rd (-7) +2500
Sam Bennett 3rd (-7) +2500
Adam Hadwin 10th (-6) +2500
Doug Ghim 10th (-6) +3300
Chris Kirk 14th (-5) +3500
Peter Kuest 1st (-8) +3500
Max Homa 39th (-3) +3500

