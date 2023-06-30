After hitting .205 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .250 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (17.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this season (39.2%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .224 AVG .276 .277 OBP .315 .408 SLG .480 14 XBH 13 7 HR 8 20 RBI 26 58/10 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

