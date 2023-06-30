Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, June 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .409, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 97th in slugging.

France has had a hit in 54 of 78 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.5%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 of 78 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .288 AVG .258 .368 OBP .311 .477 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 24 RBI 11 28/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings