In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Andrei Kuzmenko's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Andrei Kuzmenko 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 13:06 432:48 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.3 11 Points 0.5 17 Hits 0.1 2 Takeaways 0.3 9 Giveaways 0.3 10 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Andrei Kuzmenko's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

