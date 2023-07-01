Andrei Kuzmenko 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Andrei Kuzmenko's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Andrei Kuzmenko 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|13:06
|432:48
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.3
|11
|Points
|0.5
|17
|Hits
|0.1
|2
|Takeaways
|0.3
|9
|Giveaways
|0.3
|10
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Andrei Kuzmenko's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
