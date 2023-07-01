In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Andrei Kuzmenko's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Andrei Kuzmenko will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Andrei Kuzmenko 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 13:06 432:48
Goals 0.2 6
Assists 0.3 11
Points 0.5 17
Hits 0.1 2
Takeaways 0.3 9
Giveaways 0.3 10
Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Andrei Kuzmenko's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.