With +12500 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Bobby Wagner a long shot for the award (40th-best odds in NFL).

Bobby Wagner 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +12500 40th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Bobby Wagner Insights

Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

On offense, the Seahawks ranked 11th in the NFL with 231.4 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in passing yards allowed per contest (211.5).

Seattle sported the 18th-ranked rushing offense last season (120.1 rushing yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking third-worst with 150.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Seahawks Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Geno Smith +3000 (12th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Tariq Woolen +10000 (28th in NFL) Kenneth Walker III +8000 (37th in NFL) D.K. Metcalf +8000 (37th in NFL) Bobby Wagner +12500 (40th in NFL) Jamal Adams +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyler Lockett +15000 (61st in NFL) Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 (75th in NFL)

