Bobby Wagner's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Bobby Wagner Injury Status

Wagner is currently not on the injured list.

Bobby Wagner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 140 Tackles (10 for loss), 6 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Bobby Wagner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 1 1 7 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 1 1 7 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0 0 9 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0 0 10 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 0 6 0 1 Week 6 Panthers 0 0 7 0 0 Week 8 49ers 0 0 5 0 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0 1 13 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0 0 11 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0 0 6 0 1 Week 13 Seahawks 2 3 7 1 1 Week 14 Raiders 0 0 14 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0 1 7 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 1 1 8 1 1 Week 17 @Chargers 0 0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0 1 7 0 0

