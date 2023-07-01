Boye Mafe: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Boye Mafe when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Boye Mafe Injury Status
Mafe is currently not on the injured list.
Boye Mafe 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|38 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Boye Mafe 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|@49ers
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
