Could the Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +1000.

Brock Boeser's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +1000 (5th in NHL)

Brock Boeser 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 18:42 617:37 Goals 0.7 23 (2nd) Assists 0.4 14 Points 1.1 37 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.4 12 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Brock Boeser's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

