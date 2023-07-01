Brock Boeser 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Could the Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +1000.
Brock Boeser's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +1000 (5th in NHL)
Brock Boeser 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|18:42
|617:37
|Goals
|0.7
|23 (2nd)
|Assists
|0.4
|14
|Points
|1.1
|37
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.4
|12
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Brock Boeser's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
