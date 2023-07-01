Bryan Mone: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Bryan Mone and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Bryan Mone Injury Status
Mone is currently not on the injured list.
Bryan Mone 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|25 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Bryan Mone 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
