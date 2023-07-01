Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .228.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 39 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this year (19 of 70), with two or more RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.207
|.295
|OBP
|.313
|.377
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|32/9
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
