Could the Vancouver Canucks' Casey DeSmith claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +12500.

Casey DeSmith's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +12500 (33rd in NHL)

Casey DeSmith 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 11 Goaltending Record -- 6-2-2 Shots Against 9.45 312 Goals Against 2.44 25 Saves 8.70 287 Save % -- 0.920 (9th)

Casey DeSmith's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

