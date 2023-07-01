Could the Vancouver Canucks' Casey DeSmith claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +12500.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Casey DeSmith's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +12500 (33rd in NHL)

Think Casey DeSmith will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Casey DeSmith 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 11
Goaltending Record -- 6-2-2
Shots Against 9.45 312
Goals Against 2.44 25
Saves 8.70 287
Save % -- 0.920 (9th)

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Casey DeSmith's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.