Casey DeSmith 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Could the Vancouver Canucks' Casey DeSmith claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +12500.
Casey DeSmith's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +12500 (33rd in NHL)
Casey DeSmith 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|11
|Goaltending Record
|--
|6-2-2
|Shots Against
|9.45
|312
|Goals Against
|2.44
|25
|Saves
|8.70
|287
|Save %
|--
|0.920 (9th)
Casey DeSmith's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
