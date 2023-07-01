The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Colby Parkinson and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Colby Parkinson Injury Status

Parkinson is currently not listed as injured.

Colby Parkinson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
34 TAR, 25 REC, 322 YDS, 2 TD

Colby Parkinson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 44.20 261 36
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.45 377 58
2023 ADP - 339 40

Colby Parkinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Broncos 2 2 43 1
Week 3 Falcons 2 2 44 0
Week 4 @Lions 3 2 28 0
Week 6 Cardinals 2 2 11 0
Week 7 @Chargers 1 1 28 0
Week 8 Giants 1 1 5 0
Week 9 @Cardinals 2 2 6 0
Week 10 @Buccaneers 3 1 7 0
Week 13 @Rams 1 1 12 0
Week 14 Panthers 2 1 10 0
Week 15 49ers 1 0 0 0
Week 16 @Chiefs 4 3 45 0
Week 17 Jets 7 5 36 1
Week 18 Rams 3 2 47 0
Wild Card @49ers 6 3 14 0

