The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Colby Parkinson and the Seattle Seahawks opening the year with a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Colby Parkinson Injury Status

Parkinson is currently not listed as injured.

Colby Parkinson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 34 TAR, 25 REC, 322 YDS, 2 TD

Colby Parkinson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 44.20 261 36 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.45 377 58 2023 ADP - 339 40

Colby Parkinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 2 43 1 Week 3 Falcons 2 2 44 0 Week 4 @Lions 3 2 28 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 2 11 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1 1 28 0 Week 8 Giants 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 2 2 6 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Rams 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 1 10 0 Week 15 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4 3 45 0 Week 17 Jets 7 5 36 1 Week 18 Rams 3 2 47 0 Wild Card @49ers 6 3 14 0

