DeeJay Dallas: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
DeeJay Dallas' 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
DeeJay Dallas Injury Status
Dallas is currently not on the injury report.
Is Dallas your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
DeeJay Dallas 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|35 CAR, 186 YDS (5.3 YPC), 0 TD
|19 TAR, 17 REC, 126 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Dallas and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DeeJay Dallas Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|29.20
|313
|70
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.92
|369
|100
|2023 ADP
|-
|419
|106
Other Seahawks Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DeeJay Dallas 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3
|21
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|1
|4
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|6
|35
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|1
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|10
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|2
|10
|0
|6
|32
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|7
|43
|0
|3
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|2
|29
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.