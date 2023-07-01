Elias Pettersson 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson is currently +2000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Elias Pettersson's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +8000 (18th in NHL)
Elias Pettersson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|19:50
|654:39
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.8
|28 (7th)
|Points
|1.2
|41 (6th)
|Hits
|1.2
|40
|Takeaways
|0.5
|18
|Giveaways
|0.4
|12
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Elias Pettersson's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
