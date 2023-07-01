In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson is currently +2000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Elias Pettersson's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +8000 (18th in NHL)

Elias Pettersson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 33
Time on Ice 19:50 654:39
Goals 0.4 13
Assists 0.8 28 (7th)
Points 1.2 41 (6th)
Hits 1.2 40
Takeaways 0.5 18
Giveaways 0.4 12
Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Elias Pettersson's Next Game

