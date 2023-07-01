In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson is currently +2000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Elias Pettersson's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +8000 (18th in NHL)

Elias Pettersson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 19:50 654:39 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.8 28 (7th) Points 1.2 41 (6th) Hits 1.2 40 Takeaways 0.5 18 Giveaways 0.4 12 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Elias Pettersson's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

