Elias Pettersson 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Elias Pettersson is +8000 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer. For more stats and info on this Vancouver Canucks player, continue reading.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Elias Pettersson's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +8000 (18th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)
Think Elias Pettersson will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Elias Pettersson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|19:50
|654:39
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.8
|28 (7th)
|Points
|1.2
|41 (6th)
|Hits
|1.2
|40
|Takeaways
|0.5
|18
|Giveaways
|0.4
|12
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Elias Pettersson's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.