Might the Vancouver Canucks' Filip Hronek be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Filip Hronek's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Think Filip Hronek will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Filip Hronek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 24:04 794:41 Goals 0.1 2 Assists 0.8 27 (8th) Points 0.9 29 Hits 0.7 23 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.8 25 Penalty Minutes 0.5 18

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Filip Hronek's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.