Filip Hronek 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Might the Vancouver Canucks' Filip Hronek be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.
Filip Hronek's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Filip Hronek 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|24:04
|794:41
|Goals
|0.1
|2
|Assists
|0.8
|27 (8th)
|Points
|0.9
|29
|Hits
|0.7
|23
|Takeaways
|0.2
|7
|Giveaways
|0.8
|25
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|18
Filip Hronek's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
