The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.6%).

He has homered in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had an RBI in 18 games this season (24.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .255 AVG .220 .378 OBP .324 .387 SLG .333 10 XBH 10 4 HR 2 14 RBI 14 35/27 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

