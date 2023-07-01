Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller is currently +5000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

J.T. Miller's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +5000 (12th in NHL)

Think J.T. Miller will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

J.T. Miller 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 19:50 654:45 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.9 30 (4th) Points 1.4 45 (3rd) Hits 2.1 68 Takeaways 0.5 17 Giveaways 0.5 17 Penalty Minutes 0.7 24

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

J.T. Miller's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.