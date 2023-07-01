J.T. Miller 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller is currently +5000 -- see below for more stats and information.
J.T. Miller's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +5000 (12th in NHL)
J.T. Miller 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|19:50
|654:45
|Goals
|0.5
|15
|Assists
|0.9
|30 (4th)
|Points
|1.4
|45 (3rd)
|Hits
|2.1
|68
|Takeaways
|0.5
|17
|Giveaways
|0.5
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|24
J.T. Miller's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
