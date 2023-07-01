Might the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +5000.

J.T. Miller's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (11th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +5000 (10th in NHL)

J.T. Miller 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 36 Time on Ice 19:47 712:27 Goals 0.4 15 Assists 0.9 33 (5th) Points 1.3 48 (4th) Hits 2.1 76 Takeaways 0.5 18 Giveaways 0.5 19 Penalty Minutes 0.7 24

J.T. Miller's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks Game Day: January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM

