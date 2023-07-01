J.T. Miller 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Might the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +5000.
J.T. Miller's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (11th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +5000 (10th in NHL)
J.T. Miller 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|36
|Time on Ice
|19:47
|712:27
|Goals
|0.4
|15
|Assists
|0.9
|33 (5th)
|Points
|1.3
|48 (4th)
|Hits
|2.1
|76
|Takeaways
|0.5
|18
|Giveaways
|0.5
|19
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|24
J.T. Miller's Next Game
- Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks
- Game Day: January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel:
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
