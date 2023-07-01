Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Smith-Njigba's stats.

Smith-Njigba has recorded 135 receiving yards (45.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes on 22 targets in his last three games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury Status

Smith-Njigba is currently not on the injury report.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 79 TAR, 53 REC, 541 YDS, 3 TD

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Insights

Smith-Njigba is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 139th overall, as he has posted 72.1 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 22 times, with 15 receptions for 135 yards and one TD. He has posted 19.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has put up 27.6 fantasy points (5.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 31 targets into 20 catches for 216 yards and one TD.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he caught four balls on seven targets for 63 yards with one touchdown, good for 12.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants, when he put up just 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Other Seahawks Players

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 4 48 1

