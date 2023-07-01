Jerami Grant 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers is +50000 to take home the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Grant.
Jerami Grant MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Jerami Grant 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Points
|22.7
|499
|Rebounds
|3.9
|86
|Assists
|2.4
|53
|Steals
|0.8
|17
|Blocks
|0.9
|19
|FG%
|45.7%
|170-for-372
|3P%
|41.2%
|56-for-136
Jerami Grant's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2
