Jordyn Brooks: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jordyn Brooks is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Jordyn Brooks Injury Status
Brooks is currently not listed as injured.
Jordyn Brooks 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|161 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Other Seahawks Players
Jordyn Brooks 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|1.0
|16
|0
|1
|Week 12
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|16
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Rams
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
