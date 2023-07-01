Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .162 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 37.0% of his 46 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 10 games this season (21.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (23.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.136
|AVG
|.184
|.260
|OBP
|.229
|.167
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
