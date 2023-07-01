Leonard Williams: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Leonard Williams and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. If you're seeking Williams' stats, here's everything you need to know.
Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Leonard Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently not listed as injured.
Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Leonard Williams NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Leonard Williams 2023 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|21 Tackles (1 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Rep Williams and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Seahawks Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Leonard Williams 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0.5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.