Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (38-42) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-1) versus the Mariners and George Kirby (6-7).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • The Mariners have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.
  • The Mariners have won in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Seattle has a mark of 8-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Seattle scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (357 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 25 @ Orioles L 3-2 George Kirby vs Kyle Bradish
June 26 Nationals W 8-4 Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
June 27 Nationals L 7-4 Bryan Woo vs Jake Irvin
June 28 Nationals L 4-1 Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Corbin
June 30 Rays L 15-4 Bryce Miller vs Shane McClanahan
July 1 Rays - George Kirby vs Tyler Glasnow
July 2 Rays - Luis Castillo vs Taj Bradley
July 3 @ Giants - Bryan Woo vs Logan Webb
July 4 @ Giants - Logan Gilbert vs TBA
July 5 @ Giants - Bryce Miller vs Alex Cobb
July 6 @ Astros - George Kirby vs Hunter Brown

