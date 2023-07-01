Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (38-42) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-1) versus the Mariners and George Kirby (6-7).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Mariners have won in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a mark of 8-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (357 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule