The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 93 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 357 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Seattle has the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined 1.215 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' George Kirby (6-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Kirby has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown

