The Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) aim to add on to their three-game win streak when they square off against the Seattle Mariners (38-42) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound, while George Kirby (6-7) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-7, 3.26 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Kirby is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Kirby will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.45 and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Glasnow has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

