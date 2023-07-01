Mario Edwards Jr. is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Mario Edwards Jr. Injury Status

Edwards is currently not listed as injured.

Mario Edwards Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Mario Edwards Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 13 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

