Mario Edwards Jr.: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Mario Edwards Jr. is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Mario Edwards Jr. Injury Status
Edwards is currently not listed as injured.
Mario Edwards Jr. 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|17 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Mario Edwards Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 4
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
