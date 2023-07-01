Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Matthew Beniers is currently +4000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matthew Beniers' Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +4000 (10th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Matthew Beniers will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Matthew Beniers 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 34 Time on Ice 18:20 623:29 Goals 0.1 5 Assists 0.3 11 Points 0.5 16 Hits 0.4 14 Takeaways 0.7 23 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Matthew Beniers' Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.