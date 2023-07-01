Matthew Beniers is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Seattle Kraken player, see below.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matthew Beniers' Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
  • Calder Trophy Odds: +4000 (10th in NHL)

Think Matthew Beniers will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Matthew Beniers 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 34
Time on Ice 18:20 623:29
Goals 0.1 5
Assists 0.3 11
Points 0.5 16
Hits 0.4 14
Takeaways 0.7 23
Giveaways 0.5 16
Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Matthew Beniers' Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.