Matthew Beniers 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Matthew Beniers is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Seattle Kraken player, see below.
Matthew Beniers' Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
- Calder Trophy Odds: +4000 (10th in NHL)
Matthew Beniers 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|34
|Time on Ice
|18:20
|623:29
|Goals
|0.1
|5
|Assists
|0.3
|11
|Points
|0.5
|16
|Hits
|0.4
|14
|Takeaways
|0.7
|23
|Giveaways
|0.5
|16
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|8
Matthew Beniers' Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
