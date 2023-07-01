Matthew Beniers 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Matthew Beniers is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Matthew Beniers' Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Calder Trophy Odds: +4000 (10th in NHL)
Think Matthew Beniers will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Matthew Beniers 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|34
|Time on Ice
|18:20
|623:29
|Goals
|0.1
|5
|Assists
|0.3
|11
|Points
|0.5
|16
|Hits
|0.4
|14
|Takeaways
|0.7
|23
|Giveaways
|0.5
|16
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|8
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Matthew Beniers' Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.