Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .204 with six home runs and a walk.
- Ford has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this season, and 10.5% of his plate appearances.
- Ford has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.286
|AVG
|.152
|.286
|OBP
|.194
|.571
|SLG
|.515
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|5
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Glasnow (2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
