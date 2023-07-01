In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Seattle Kraken's Philipp Grubauer is currently +6600 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Philipp Grubauer's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Philipp Grubauer 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 17 Goaltending Record -- 5-9-1 Shots Against 15.43 432 Goals Against 3.25 50 Saves 13.64 382 Save % -- 0.884

Philipp Grubauer's Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

