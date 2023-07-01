Philipp Grubauer 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Seattle Kraken's Philipp Grubauer is currently +6600 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Philipp Grubauer's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)
Think Philipp Grubauer will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Philipp Grubauer 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|17
|Goaltending Record
|--
|5-9-1
|Shots Against
|15.43
|432
|Goals Against
|3.25
|50
|Saves
|13.64
|382
|Save %
|--
|0.884
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Philipp Grubauer's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.