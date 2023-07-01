In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Seattle Kraken's Philipp Grubauer is currently +6600 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Philipp Grubauer's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Think Philipp Grubauer will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Philipp Grubauer 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 17
Goaltending Record -- 5-9-1
Shots Against 15.43 432
Goals Against 3.25 50
Saves 13.64 382
Save % -- 0.884

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Philipp Grubauer's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.