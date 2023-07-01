Quinn Hughes is +2200 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this Vancouver Canucks player, see below.

Quinn Hughes' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +2200 (9th in NHL)

Norris Trophy Odds: +110 (1st in NHL)

Quinn Hughes 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 24:32 809:47 Goals 0.3 9 Assists 1 32 (2nd) Points 1.2 41 (6th) Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.5 18 Giveaways 0.7 24 Penalty Minutes 0.5 18

Quinn Hughes' Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

