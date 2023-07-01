Quinn Hughes 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes is currently +110 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Quinn Hughes' Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +110 (1st in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +2200 (9th in NHL)
Quinn Hughes 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|24:32
|809:47
|Goals
|0.3
|9
|Assists
|1.0
|32 (2nd)
|Points
|1.2
|41 (6th)
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|0.5
|18
|Giveaways
|0.7
|24
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|18
Quinn Hughes' Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
