Rayan Rupert of the Portland Trail Blazers is +15000 to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Rupert.

Rayan Rupert ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +15000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Rayan Rupert 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 7 Points 0.7 5 Rebounds 0.1 1 Assists 0.3 2 Steals 0.3 2 Blocks 0.0 0 FG% 8.3% 1-for-12 3P% 16.7% 1-for-6

Rayan Rupert's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

